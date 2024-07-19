13,397 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2 %

EXPD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $120.02. The company had a trading volume of 674,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.