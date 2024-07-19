140 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,990. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day moving average of $178.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

