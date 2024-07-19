14,146 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.96. 17,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.35. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

