1,424 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,940,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $89,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,818,511.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $89,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,818,511.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 541,307 shares of company stock worth $80,480,423. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.71. The company had a trading volume of 397,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

