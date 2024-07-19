1,470 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Masimo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Masimo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Masimo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.49. 292,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.54.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

