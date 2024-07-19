15,196 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 185,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.