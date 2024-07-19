1,811 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,764,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,799,000 after purchasing an additional 279,658 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,514,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,002,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.95. 1,781,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.92.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

