23,825 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,136,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $815.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,601. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $467.62 and a 1-year high of $834.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.95. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

