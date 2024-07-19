250,000 Shares in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Evergreen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 309,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergreen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 598,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 147,178 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ EVGR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,727. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 million and a PE ratio of 38.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. Evergreen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

