28,104 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.