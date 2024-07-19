3,602 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $801.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $850.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $797.67. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

