400,491 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,655,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.59% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $124,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $65,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after purchasing an additional 278,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Brunswick Trading Down 1.7 %
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.