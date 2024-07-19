6,629 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 968,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

