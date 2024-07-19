9,315 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in PDD by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,073. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

