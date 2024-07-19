AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AIR stock traded down $7.39 on Friday, hitting $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. AAR has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAR will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

