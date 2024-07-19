AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AAR Stock Down 8.7 %

AAR stock traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,089. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Benchmark raised their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

