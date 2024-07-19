AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%.
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SKFRY opened at $19.42 on Friday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
