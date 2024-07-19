Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Trading Down 5.1%

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.84. 9,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Abacus Health Products Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.
About Abacus Health Products
Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Health Products
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.