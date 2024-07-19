ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBNY opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

Get ABB alerts:

About ABB

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.