ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%.
ABB Stock Performance
NYSE:ABBNY opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.
About ABB
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABB
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Oracle Pulls Back After Musk Deal Falls Through, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.