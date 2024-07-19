AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,293,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.31.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

