Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.16

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 107124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,138 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after purchasing an additional 776,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,511,000 after purchasing an additional 388,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

