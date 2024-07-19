Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Up 7.3% in June

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accuray

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,021.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Accuray by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $178.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.60 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.