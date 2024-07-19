Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Shares Down 18.6%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Adacel Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

