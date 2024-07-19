Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Plans Dividend of $0.44

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.49.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

