Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 7.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $163.33 and last traded at $164.31. Approximately 19,870,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 63,843,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.55.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

