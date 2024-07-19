Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.66.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after purchasing an additional 213,421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 143,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 4.4 %

Affirm stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

