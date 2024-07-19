Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AGYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Agilysys stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. 30,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.82. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.98.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,377,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,020,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,798,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,377,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

