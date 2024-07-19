AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $453.25

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 453.25 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 446 ($5.78), with a volume of 729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443.25 ($5.75).

AIB Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 396.11.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

