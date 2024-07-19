Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.73

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $2.73 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00078730 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009465 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

