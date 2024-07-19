AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.08.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$5.35 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$6.98. The stock has a market cap of C$145.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.45.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.18). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of C$139.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.7477477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 25,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$145,000.00. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

