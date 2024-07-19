Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Trading Up 0.9%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.15. 26,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 58,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

