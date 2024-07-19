Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Down 2.7%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.02 and last traded at $91.29. 612,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,056,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.32 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

