Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Sells $10,728.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $10,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of ALHC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
