Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Sells $10,728.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $10,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALHC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

