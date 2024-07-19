Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ALLK has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of ALLK opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Allakos has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Allakos news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $87,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 932,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 695,619 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Allakos by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,552,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,172,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 537,038 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 1,753.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,259,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

