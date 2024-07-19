Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, CFO Ann Mitchell sold 62,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $34,992.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 812,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Allbirds by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Further Reading

