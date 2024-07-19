Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up about 2.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.