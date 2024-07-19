Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,428. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

