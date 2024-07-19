Alpha Family Trust Purchases 6,320 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Family Trust increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Walmart by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 48,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.9% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 222.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,954,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,386,311. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $569.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

