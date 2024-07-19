Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) & Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Head to Head Analysis

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Technology Group and Aspen Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Technology 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Aspen Technology has a consensus price target of $219.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and Aspen Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Technology Group $1.11 million 48.11 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A Aspen Technology $1.04 billion 11.63 -$107.76 million ($0.44) -435.69

Alpha Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Aspen Technology -2.46% 2.76% 2.50%

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Alpha Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management. The company serves a range of asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas processing and distribution; and oil and gas refining and marketing, as well as bulk and specialty chemicals, engineering and construction, power and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. Aspen Technology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EMR Worldwide Inc.

