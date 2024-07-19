Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,101,040,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,416,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,795 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,988 shares of company stock valued at $26,068,355. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,467,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,494,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.68 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

