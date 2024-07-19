Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $527,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.39. 14,467,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,494,764. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

