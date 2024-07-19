AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00. The stock traded as high as C$31.44 and last traded at C$31.43, with a volume of 365306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.01.
ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.60.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.50. The company has a market cap of C$9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
