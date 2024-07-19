Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $49.51. 1,335,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,804,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 106,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

