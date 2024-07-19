Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.82.

Shares of AMZN opened at $183.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

