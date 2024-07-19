Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.65. 958,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,631,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 108,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 36,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.