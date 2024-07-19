American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.300-13.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.30-13.80 EPS.
American Express Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE AXP opened at $249.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $179.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.35. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $253.73.
American Express Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.
AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.65.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
