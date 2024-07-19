American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lowered by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.20. 591,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.01.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT

