Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.73. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 144,657 shares.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Amerigo Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

In related news, Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$48,204.00. In other news, Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$48,204.00. Also, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. Insiders sold 374,724 shares of company stock worth $649,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Read More

