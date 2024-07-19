Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.73. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 144,657 shares.
Amerigo Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current year.
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Amerigo Resources
In related news, Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$48,204.00. In other news, Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$48,204.00. Also, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. Insiders sold 374,724 shares of company stock worth $649,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.