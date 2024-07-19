Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE AMP traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.89. 593,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,848. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.