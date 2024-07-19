AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of AMETEK worth $47,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

AMETEK stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.79. The company had a trading volume of 126,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day moving average is $172.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AME. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

